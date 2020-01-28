OKCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,512.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $6,512.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last week, OKCash has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00050004 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00071078 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,006.70 or 0.99848414 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00039063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,970,221 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

