Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OPOF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. 1,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Old Point Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

