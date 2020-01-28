Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Olin has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

