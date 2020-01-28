OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Short Interest Update

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 234,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. OMNOVA Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $453.47 million, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMN. ValuEngine lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

