ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 5.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.88% of ON Semiconductor worth $88,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 262,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,458. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock worth $5,223,465. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

