OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 109,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.