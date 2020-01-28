One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in January

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 73,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.11. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSS shares. TheStreet lowered One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

