OP Coin (OPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,462.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. OP Coin has a market capitalization of $4,462.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OP Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00049896 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00071062 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,116.94 or 1.00356717 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00039419 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

