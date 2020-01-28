Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

OTEX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Open Text by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,811,000 after acquiring an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

