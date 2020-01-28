OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given $25.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OptimizeRx an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 4,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of -112.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gus D. Halas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 579,833 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $2,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 93,015 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

