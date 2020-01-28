Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Opus Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Opus Bank to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $849.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

OPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.