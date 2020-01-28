OracleChain Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $573,057.00 and approximately $4,331.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. During the last week, OracleChain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain launched on June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io.

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

