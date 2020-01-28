Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Cap of $775,820.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $775,820.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.01258574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00049917 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00207713 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00071002 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001841 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

