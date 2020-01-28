Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010667 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 203.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.