Origo (OGO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.88 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Origo has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Origo has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $525,263.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origo is origo.network.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

