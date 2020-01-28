ORIX (IX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ORIX (NYSE:IX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ORIX to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.24. 859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. ORIX has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

