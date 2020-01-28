Ormeus Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,857.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $547,964.00 and $9,857.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bibox, Livecoin, Coinbe and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

