Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Kepler Capital Markets

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

