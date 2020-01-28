Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Update

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 431,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $845,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 413,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,655,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 89,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 150,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $857.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

