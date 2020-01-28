Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.73. 215,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

