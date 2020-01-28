Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Centene by 958.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 741,637 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 582,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,878,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 718.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 528,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.49. 776,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,812. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.