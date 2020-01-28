Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,199. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.24. 2,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,767. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -220.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

