Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Penn National Gaming worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

PENN traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

