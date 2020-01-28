Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $209.87. 3,606,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $522.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average of $185.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

