Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,660,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,797,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,063,000 after buying an additional 194,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $161.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.