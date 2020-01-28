Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,169,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $132.09. 610,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

