Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,491 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 797,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

