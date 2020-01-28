Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 170,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 796,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 544,318 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

