Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.06. 91,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,069. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $193.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

