Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.