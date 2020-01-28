Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 979,165 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 594,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 822,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after buying an additional 409,930 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

