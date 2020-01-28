Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

