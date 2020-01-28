Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 194,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,212. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $118.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

