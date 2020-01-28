Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lazard worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazard by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 351,043 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,131 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 82.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

