Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.02. 58,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,728. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.33.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

