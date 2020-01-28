Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Forrester Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,072,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Forrester Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Forrester Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 41.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 154,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 925 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $36,389.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $692,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,879. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $783.61 million, a PE ratio of -81.46, a P/E/G ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.