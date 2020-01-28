Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $38,997,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.03 on Tuesday, reaching $314.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.77. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

