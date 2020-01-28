Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.7% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $180.45. The company had a trading volume of 328,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

