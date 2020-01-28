Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 16,752 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

