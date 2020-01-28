Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. 1,309,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

