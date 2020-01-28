Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $113.77 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

