Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,302. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

