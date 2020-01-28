Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

