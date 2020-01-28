Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 28,293 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,293 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 260,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

