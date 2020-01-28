Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $330.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

