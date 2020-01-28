Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,061,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC by 1,215.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,435. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

