Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 51,795 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,795 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

CF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,723. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

