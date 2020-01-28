Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,109.04. 22,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,144. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,182.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,141.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $803.28 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

