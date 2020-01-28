Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $97.53. 248,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

