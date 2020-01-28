Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $105.29. 489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,442. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.52 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

